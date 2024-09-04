Live
- Bengal Minister at ED office in school job case
- CM Shinde asks administration to step up relief works in rain-hit Marathwada and Vidarbha
- There is time and procedure for govt to act: Kerala MLA on charges against ADGP
- Union Cabinet Approves 730 New Private FM Radio Channels in 234 Cities
- HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Warns Against Extortion in the Name of 'HYDRA'
- PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Sultan of Brunei, later departs for Singapore
- Sonu Sood Provides Email ID for Direct Help to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Instagram Now Lets Public Comments on Stories: How It Works
- iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: Expected Battery and Fast Charging Upgrades
- ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Trailer: Kareena Kapoor Takes on a Complex Detective Role
Just In
Lokesh oversees flood relief ops
Entrusts the task to one MLA in each ward in Vijayawada
Vijayawada: Minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh is personally supervising the flood relief measures in the affected areas in Vijayawada. He entrusted the responsibility of relief operations in each ward to one MLA.
Earlier, the minister conducted a high level review with officials on flood relief operations. DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, CM special secretary M Ravichandra and intelligence DGP Mahesh Chandra Ladda participated in the review meeting. He asked the officials to intensify relief measures as flood water started receding in Vijayawada.
The officials said that 10,000 medical kits were distributed through helicopters. They said that 42,000 kg food, water bottles and fruits were airdropped in Jakkampudi YSR colony, Vambay Colony, Ajit Singh Nagar, New Rajiv Nagar and other areas.
Meanwhile, Lokesh is coordinating with ministers Payyavula Keshav, Kondapalli Srinivas, MP Kesineni Shivanath, TDP state president Palla Srinivas Yadav on flood relief operations.