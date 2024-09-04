Lokesh oversees flood relief ops

Vijayawada: Minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh is personally supervising the flood relief measures in the affected areas in Vijayawada. He entrusted the responsibility of relief operations in each ward to one MLA.

Earlier, the minister conducted a high level review with officials on flood relief operations. DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, CM special secretary M Ravichandra and intelligence DGP Mahesh Chandra Ladda participated in the review meeting. He asked the officials to intensify relief measures as flood water started receding in Vijayawada.

The officials said that 10,000 medical kits were distributed through helicopters. They said that 42,000 kg food, water bottles and fruits were airdropped in Jakkampudi YSR colony, Vambay Colony, Ajit Singh Nagar, New Rajiv Nagar and other areas.

Meanwhile, Lokesh is coordinating with ministers Payyavula Keshav, Kondapalli Srinivas, MP Kesineni Shivanath, TDP state president Palla Srinivas Yadav on flood relief operations.