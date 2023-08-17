Man deceives friend who underwent gender change surgery for marriage in Vijayawada

The incident in which a young man was deceived by his friend after undergoing gender change surgery on the pretext of marriage had come to light in Vijayawada.



According to the details, A. Pawan and E. Nageswara Rao, who were in a relationship and living together, faced criticism from their neighbours. In an attempt to avoid trouble, Pawan decided to undergo a gender change operation to become a woman to marry Nageswara Rao. However, their partner, Nageswara Rao allegedly deceived Pawan and left her, refusing to marry her.

Following this, Pawan, now identified as Bhramarambika, lodged a complaint with the Krishna Lanka police. The complaint states that Bhramarambika had sacrificed her life for Nageswara Rao and provided him with a significant amount of money and gold, believing that they would get married. However, when Nageswara Rao decided not to marry her in December 2022, she left the house and moved to Mangalagiri.

The police have registered a case against Nageswara Rao and his mother Vijayalakshmi under sections related to cheating, infidelity, and the Protection of Transgender Rights Act. The authorities will likely investigate the matter further and take appropriate action based on the evidence and legal provisions.