Man tries to open fire in Vijayawada, arrested

A shooting incident in Vijayawada caused widespread alarm. An attacker attempted to open fire on police officers, but the trigger was blocked, preventing a major tragedy. The police responded swiftly and arrested the individual.

The incident occurred while police were conducting checks at the Balaji Hotel. The assailant tried to shoot at the officers, but the gun did not fire as the trigger was locked.

This led to a tense situation, which was quickly resolved when police apprehended the suspect. They recovered a 9mm pistol and five rounds of ammunition. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.