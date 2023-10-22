Mandali blames MLA Simhadri for attacking JSP workers

Vijayawada: Senior TDP leader Mandali Buddha Prasad came down heavily on Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh.



Speaking to media in Avanigadda on Saturday, Mandali said the MLA Ramesh has failed to answer the questions posed by the TDP and Jana Sena on the development of the Avanigadda constituency.

The TDP and Jana Sena parties gave a call for the protests on Friday to highlight failure of the YCP to develop the Avanigadda constituency. The police imposed section 144 and house arrested the TDP leaders on Friday. But, some Jana Sena party workers managed to gather near the office of the MLA Ramesh and staged a protest. The YCP functionaries reacted sharply and attacked Jana Sena workers near MLA’s office. Mandali said that police had taken a strange decision on registering cases on the TDP and Jana Sena leaders. He said the police have not booked cases on the attackers instead booked cases on Jana Sena and TDP workers. He alleged that the MLA never tried to solve issues of people in last four years, instead he attacked the Jana Sena party functionaries when they tried to stage protest near his office on Friday.

On the other hand, the bandh call given by the TDP and Jana Sena on Saturday was conducted peacefully without any untoward incident. Hundred policemen were deployed in and around Avanigadda on Saturday to prevent any untoward incident.

Mandali said the YCP cadre tried to open shops forcefully and foil the bandh call given by the TDP and Jana Sena against the attack of MLA and the arrest of TDP leaders by the police.