Minister Parthasarathy releases water from Tammileru reservoir

Kolusu Parthasarathy, Tammileru Reservoir, Eluru: State Housing and Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy on Sunday released 40 cusecs of water from the Tammileru Reservoir constructed in Mankollu village of Chatrai mandal for the cultivation of about 4,000 acres. After worshiping Goddess Gangamma with Vedic mantras and offering Harati, the minister released the water. Speaking on the occasion, he said that his government is always working for the welfare of farmers and the state government will avail all opportunities to provide irrigation water to farmers.

He criticised that the previous government neglected farmers by not providing irrigation water to Krishna Delta through Pattiseema scheme. As soon as Chandrababu Naidu assumed responsibility as the Chief Minister, he focused on irrigation projects and again took steps to provide irrigation water to the Krishna Delta through the Pattiseema Lift Project.

The state has received good rains in the current season and the climate is favourable for cultivation. He said that he wished the God that the rains will fall on time in the district and Nuzvid constituency so that all the farmers will reap the harvest of their crops with happiness and joy. The government is working hard to ensure availability of irrigation water to farmers. He said that all the farmers should be happy and continue to live a healthy life. He said that 40,000 cusecs of water is being released through the right main canal through this reservoir and all the farmers should take advantage of it.

Authorities are asked to monitor the irrigation water requirements of the farmers from time-to-time and release sufficient water for the crops. The minister said that 24 cusecs of water has been released for 1,000 acres of cultivation through the Mankollu small canal.

Irrigation Sub-Engineer Devprasadam, Divisional Engineer Srinivasu, JE Satish, officials, TDP leaders and others were present.