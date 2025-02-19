Minister Satya Kumar Yadav seeks detailed reports on two deaths at state hosps

Vijayawada: Minister for medical and health and family welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Tuesday sought detailed reports on two deaths reported from KGH, Visakhapatnam and GGH, Vijayawada, on Monday.

Seeking reports from the director of medical education in this regard, the minister directed him to examine the complaints of negligence by the family members of victims. The family members alleged the doctors had neglected the two cases and were responsible for the death.

In the first case, a 63-year-old woman Renuka Mohanti of S Kota mandal of Vizianagaram district was admitted to KGH, Visakhapatnam with GBS symptoms on February 6. While undergoing treatment, the patient passed away on February 17.

She was administered immunoglobulin injections. But her relatives alleged negligence on the part of doctors. The KGH superintendent denied charges of negligence and stated that Mohanti died of heart attack. In another incident, 35-year-old woman Sunita of G Kondur mandal of NTR district died on Monday soon after her admission in GGH, Vijayawada.

Her relatives too alleged negligence on the part of doctors. However, hospital superintendent Y V Rao stated that the patient had been suffering from diabetes for the last 15 years, hypo thyroid disease for five years and there was no negligence by doctors. In the context of complaints of negligence by doctors, minister Satya Kumar Yadav directed DME to examine in detail all aspects relating to the two deaths and submit reports.