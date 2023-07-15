Minister warns TDP, JSP not to dare comment volunteer system

Yerragondapalem: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh warned Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party to not dare to comment the village and ward secretariats and the volunteer system in the State. If they do so, the public will root them out from the State in the elections, he warned.

He participated in Jagananna Suraksha programme at IT Varam village in Pullalacheruvu mandal of Prakasam district on Friday.

Speaking at the programme, Minister Suresh said that the government has introduced Jagananna Suraksha to recheck whether any eligible people are left behind from receiving the benefits under various schemes and identify and provide them with. He said the government is providing the benefits only based on their eligibility criteria, but nothing more. He claimed that Jaganannaku Chebudam programme is also receiving good responses from the public, and their issues are being addressed at the ground level.

Suresh observed that the TDP and JSP are making heinous allegations against the volunteers. He stated that everyone in the State have witnessed how the volunteers are serving the families risking their own lives during corona pandemic. He informed that they have distributed about 700 certificates during Jagananna Suraksha programme at IT Varam alone, and he credited it to the volunteers for providing the welfare programmes.