MLA-elect Murali Mohan felicitated by HMTV, Hans India staff

Vijayawada: Putalapattu Assembly constituency (Chittoor district) MLA-elect Kalikiri Murali Mohan was felicitated at the HMTV and The Hans India office in Vijayawada on Thursday. Murali Mohan contested from Putalapattu on the TDP ticket as an NDA alliance candidate and got elected to the State Assembly election.

He earlier worked in Andhra Bhoomi, HMTV and other newspapers and TV channels. He thanked the HMTV management and staff for the cooperation and help in the election campaign and during his long association with HMTV as a senior journalist. He cut the cake at the HMTV office and shared his happiness on winning the elections.