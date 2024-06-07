Live
- ‘Telugu Indian Idol’ Season 3 set to premiere from June 14th
- Release date confirmed for hilarious ride ‘O Manchi Ghost’
- Shareholders Face Choice: Approve Elon Musk's $56 Billion Pay or Risk CEO Exit
- Solve problems with election code lifted
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Congress Working Committee Meeting in Delhi
- Cattle smuggling case: Supreme Court asks Delhi HC to expeditiously decide Sukanya Mondal's bail plea
- Amitabh Bachchan monumental projection as Ashwatthama in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unveiled
- World Gin Day 2024: Date, History and Significance
- World Oceans Day 2024: Date, History and Significance
- Tragic Collision In Gujarat: Four Family Members Killed In Sabarkantha District Accident
Just In
MLA-elect Murali Mohan felicitated by HMTV, Hans India staff
Highlights
Vijayawada: Putalapattu Assembly constituency (Chittoor district) MLA-elect Kalikiri Murali Mohan was felicitated at the HMTV and The Hans India...
Vijayawada: Putalapattu Assembly constituency (Chittoor district) MLA-elect Kalikiri Murali Mohan was felicitated at the HMTV and The Hans India office in Vijayawada on Thursday. Murali Mohan contested from Putalapattu on the TDP ticket as an NDA alliance candidate and got elected to the State Assembly election.
He earlier worked in Andhra Bhoomi, HMTV and other newspapers and TV channels. He thanked the HMTV management and staff for the cooperation and help in the election campaign and during his long association with HMTV as a senior journalist. He cut the cake at the HMTV office and shared his happiness on winning the elections.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS