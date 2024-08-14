MLA Kanna celebrates birthday

Guntur: Sattenapalli MLA Kanna Lakshmi Narayana has cut the cake on the occasion of his birthday and distributed it among BJP, TDP, and JSP activists at his residence at Kannavarithota here on Tuesday.

Later, BJP activists felicitated him.

TDP leaders Talla Venkatesh Yadav, Uyyala Syam Vara Prasad, Paleti Madhava, Neelam Prasad, Polisetty Raghu, BJP leaders Palapati Ravi Kumar, Velagaleti Ganghadhar were among those who greeted MLA Kanna Lakshmi Narayana.