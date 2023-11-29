MLA promises to complete overhead tank works

Vijayawada: State Planning Board vice-president and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu as part of the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme visited Nandamuri Nagar on Tuesday



He said that drinking water overhead tank construction works at YV Rao estate colony will be completed by February 2024 and adequate drinking water will be supplied to the residents of Nandamuri Nagar after completing the overhead tank works.

He interacted with residents of the seventh and eighth lines of the colony and explained the development works undertaken at Nandamuri Nagar. He performed the ground breaking ceremony for construction of Peniel prayer house road to be built at a cost of Rs 14.20 lakh. He said the overhead tank works are in progress with Rs 4.83 crore and three roads to be laid in Nandamuri Nagar in less than a month.

VMC is developing the infrastructure facilities --roads, UGD and water pipelines in Nandamuri Nagar. He received representations from the local residents and assured them that the problems will be solved soon.

Commenting on the statements of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, Vishnu said that the TDP leader does not have basic knowledge about the Amma Vodi scheme. He said Lokesh is giving wrong information to the people about Amma Vodi.

He said TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, Nimmagadda Ramesh and others cannot face the powerful leadership of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.