Modi & Amit Shah behind Naidu’s arrest, allege CPI leaders

Vijayawada: Expressing solidarity with the fast of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Rajamahendravaram central jail and the protest by his spouse Nara Bhuvaneswari in Rajamahendravaram in the name of ‘Satyameva Jayate’ on Monday, the TDP leaders observed deeksha at Kesineni Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday.



CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna and TDP NTR district president Nettem Raghuram inaugurated the Nirasana Deekha.

Before starting the Deeksha, TDP leaders V Munaiah, V Prasad, Gogula Venkata Ramana and others paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and participated in the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI State secretary Ramakrishna alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were behind the arrest of TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.

He alleged that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh had arrested Chandrababu without any evidence in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam.

The CPI leader suggested that CID should change its name to Jagan Private Sena. He said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led government would be defeated in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Former Minister and party NTR district president Nettem Raghuram stated that arresting Chandrababu Naidu was the political suicide of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He added that TDP and Jana Sena combine will defeat the YSRCP in the next Assembly elections. He strongly condemned the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.