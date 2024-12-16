MP assures to get Central funds for police dept

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Sunday said he would try to get funds from the Central government for the AP police.

He was the chief guest at the ‘Cloud patrol for safer communities’ programme organised by Vijayawada police at AR grounds here.

Sivanath said the YSRCP government failed to get funds from the central government. He announced that he would try to get central funds for the police department. He handed over 10 drones to Vijayawada police.

NTR district MLAs also donated drones to district police. He congratulated the commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu for launching a cloud programme for usage of drones in the city and district.

Commissioner of police Rajasekhara Babu said the drones are being used for surveillance of traffic, crime scenes, to disperse the violent mob, to identify vulnerable areas and to identi-fy other criminals.

He said all police stations in NTR district now get drones and it will increase surveillance and policing. He said the drones are connected to the command control room and remote areas can also be covered. He announced that 500 women staff from village and ward secretariat will be trained in drone operating technology.

MLAs donated 15 drones. MLAs Gadde Rammohan, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Vasanth Krishna Prasad, VMC commissioner Dhyana Chandra and others spoke on the occasion.