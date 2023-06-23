Mulayam’s statue will be unveiled on July 9

Vijayawada: Samajwadi party founder and Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s bronze statue will be unveiled at the Kaza toll plaza on the Vijayawada - Chennai National Highway on July 9.

Mulayam’s son and UP former CM Akhilesh Yadav is likely to attend this statue unveiling function. Andhra Pradesh BC Sanghala leaders released a poster regarding Mulayam Singh Yadav’s statue unveiling at a programme held in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, BC leader Putta Madhu said that Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah and others would attend. He said Mulayam Singh Yadav had worked for the uplift of the BCs, and added that to highlight his aspirations the statue is being arranged in the state. Another BC leader K Sankara Rao said that BCs should come to Mulayam Singh Yadav’s statue unveiling programme irrespective of politics.

Mulayam was an inspirational leader not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in the country, he said. Also, Mulayam was a role model leader to the present generation of political leaders in the country, he added. BC leaders Kolanukonda Sivaji, Laka Vengaala Rao Yadav, Vari Sri Devi and others were present.