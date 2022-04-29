Naidu predicts single digit seats for YSRCP

Vijayawada: TDP national President N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday challenged the Chief Minister for a debate on 'condition' of education, medical and health, irrigation, agriculture and Nadu-Nedu accusing the Chief Minister of collapsing well established systems of the previous government and its pro-people initiatives.

He asserted that the AP people would surely restrict CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to single digit in the next elections. He was addressing a meeting of mandal unit presidents and in-charges of Assembly constituencies of the party.

He said no voter would opt for a repeat of the 'betrayal rule' of Jagan Mohan Reddy who did not keep his word and in addition, had unleashed an oppressive regime of high taxation and corruption.

Naidu said the ground situation in the state was different now compared to 2019 and it would be a great achievement for the YSRCP to get even a double digit in the elections. In fact, the ruling party was jittery at the response of the people to the protest programmes of the TDP in the state. The people of AP were just waiting for an opportunity to oust Jagan from power and the TDP leadership should keep it in mind and work along with the people at every turn. Terming Jagan Mohan Reddy as 'destroyer of dreams', Naidu said irrigation and agriculture sectors were in dire straits. All systems had collapsed and corruption levels were sickening at every level.