Nara Chandrababu Naidu hands over job offer letters to teachers

Vijayawada: Former Chief Minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu handed over job offer letters to the teachers, who were selected for the United States of America (USA). At a programme held at TDP State office in Mangalagiri on Monday, he congratulated them for selecting teacher jobs in America.
The TDP Empowerment Centre, which is an associated body of NRI TDP, has given free training to B Ed teachers and also provided job opportunities in USA. Narla Karunasree, Neelima Vallala, Preeti Kamal Balla, Bobbili Venkata Satyam, Shaik Meeravali, Stanley Samson, Harshita Priyadarshini and Rama Raju received job offer letters.
On this occasion, Chandrababu Naidu stated that the TDP would provide 20 lakh jobs to the unemployed youth after his party comes to power in 2024. He felicitated Dr Vemuru Ravi Kumar for taking up an initiative to provide free training and jobs to the unemployed youth.
NRI TDP in-charge Dr Vemuru Ravi Kumar, TDP Brahmana Sadhikara Samstha coordinator K Buchiram Prasad, TDP Empowerment Centre trainers P Yamini, Bhavani, Bhanu, Administration Department DV Rao and Himaja were also present.