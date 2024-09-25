NDA govt appoints 99 leaders for nominated posts

Vijayawada: The state government announced the first tranche of nominated posts, appointing 99 candidates to key positions.

The NDA coalition government which completed 100 days named chairpersons for 20 corporations along with a vice-chairperson for one corporation and members for various others. Notably, there has been a concerted effort to prioritise youth representation in these appointments.

While former MP Konakalla Narayana has been appointed chairman of APSRTC and P S Muniratnam Kuppam, Chittor, has been appointed as the vice-chairman of the APSRTC.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Lanka Dinakar thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari for appointing him as the chairman of the 20 Point Programme Committee.

Mantena Ramaraju who lost his seat to K Raghurama Krishna Raju secured post of APIIC chairman. Several seniors secured positions while Jana Sena and BJP also shared the posts with TDP.

Abdul Aziz as chairman of Wakf Board, Animini Ravi Naidu for Sports Authority of AP, Battula Tattya Babu as head of AP Housing Board, Boragam Srinivasulu for AP Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation, Dinakar Lanka (BJP) has been appointed chairman of 20-Point Formula. Nukasani Balaji will head AP Tourism Development Corporation, Karrothyu Bangarraju will head AP Markfed, Nandam Abaddayya will head AP Padmasali Welfare and Development Corporation, Manne Subba Reddy will head AP Seeds Development Corporation. Pithala Sujatha Bhimavaram Narsapuram has been appointed as the chairperson of the AP State Consumer protection Council.

Tota Mehar Sitarama Sudheer (JSP) of Kakinada city has been appointed chairman of AP Civil Supplies Corporation. Its members include Vanthala Rajeshwari Rampachodavaram (ST), Araku (ST), Moka Anand Sagar, Mummidivaram, Rayapati Sailaja of Guntur, Vemireddy Pattabhi Rami Reddy of Nellore city, Parveen Taj of Thamballapalle in Rajampet, Lohith Sistla of Gudivada, Boya Mahesh Naidu of Nandikotkur, Baburao Gadde of Cheepurpalli, Rajendera Pratap Bhanjdev of Salur (ST), Parthasaradhi Thota of Mangalagiri, Koteshwara Kesan of Tenali, Konkathi Laxmi Narayana of Pattikonda, Thummala Padmaja Lakshmi (BJP) of Pedapuram, Kadali Eeswari (JSP) of Kakinada City, Bodapati Sivadat (JSP) of Payakaraopet.

Nandam Abaddayya of Mangalagiri has been appointed chairman of AP Padmasali Welfare and Development Corporation. The members include Srinivas Dasari of Bhimili, Hari Kishore of Rajahmundry City, Ganji Madhavaiah of Nagari, P Purushotham of Rayadurg, Kandula Nagarjuna Mangalagiri , Sathya Prasad Matseti of Rajahmundry Rural, Singam Venkateshwar Rao of Vijayawada, Narasimha swami of Talla Kovur in Nellore, Mahaswara Rao Jonnadula Tenali, Guntur, Gangadhara Sriramadasu of Venkatagiri, P Lakshmi Narasimhulu of Venkatagiri, Satyanarayana Theda of Pithapuram, Bitra Venkata Sivanarayana (BJP) of Tadikonda, Parvatam Madhusudan Rao (JSP) of Mangalagiri, Surisetti Jaya Naga Krishna (JSP) of Pithapuram. Peela Govinda Satyanarayana of Anakapalli has been appointed as the chairman of the AP Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development corporation. Besides, 13 members are appointed.

Damacherla Sathya Kondepi Ongole has been appointed as the chairman of the AP Maritime Board.

Vajja Babu Rao of Palasa Srikakulam has been appointed as director of AP Trade Promotion Corporation Ltd (APTPC), Pilli Manikyala Rao of Chirala has been appointed as the chairman of the Leather Industries Development Corporation. Deepak Reddy, Rayadurg, Anantapur has been appointed as the chairman of the SEEDAP (Society for Employment Generation & Enterprise Development in AP), Venumulapati Ajaya Kumar (JSP) Nellore city has been appointed as the AP Township Infrastructure Development Corporation APTIDCO, Tammireddi Sivasankar (JSP) Srikakulam has been appointed as the AP Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (APMSME DC).