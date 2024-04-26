Live
Just In
NDA parties release ‘charge sheet’ against Jagan
- Titled 'Arachaka Palana Antham, Kutami Pantham', the document details the atrocities allegedly committed by the Jagan govt in the last five years
- TDP leader Varla Ramaiah says people are not willing to be deceived once again by Jagan believing his manifesto
Vijayawada: TDP-JSP-BJP alliance on Thursday released a chargesheet on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the alleged atrocities that he has committed. TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah, JSP state general secretary T Siva Sankar Rao and BJP leader Perala Sekhar Rao presented the chargesheet titled 'Arachaka Palana Antham, Kutami Pantham', (Alliance is determined to end the anarchic rule) which highlights the crimes and atrocities that were perpetuated during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule.
During the interaction, Varla Ramaiah said that Jagan once again through his manifesto will try to deceive people. “People are prepared to put an end to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule; they are not willing to listen to his manifesto. Jagan is a proficient liar,” he added.
In addition, he also slammed the CM for his administrative failures. “Jagan Mohan Reddy promised prohibition but failed to implement it, resulting in the distribution of cheap liquor which led to many deaths.”
Jana Sena Party state secretary Siva Sankar Rao lambasted Jagan Mohan Reddy for the atrocities that were committed during his rule. He said that equality, freedom, fraternity and faith in constitution have vanished under Jagan’s rule.
“Jagan Mohan Reddy has imposed a debt of Rs 3 lakh on every person in the state, 600 SCs have been tortured under his government. The YSRCP should answer to this charge sheet,” he said. He further went on to urge the voters to bring NDA government into power and avoid Jagan Mohan Reddy at any cost.
BJP leader Perala Sekhar Rao also slammed Jagan Mohan Reddy for not taking any substantial measures to develop the state, despite receiving Central government’s financial support to the tune of Rs 11 lakh crore.
“The infrastructure and development of the state under YSRCP were severely affected. We have filed a charge sheet with 50 topics. People should bring down this anti-people government,” he added.