Empowering Women: Praanadaata initiative trains over 1,000 individuals in life-saving CPR skills

In a commendable effort towards community well-being, the Praanadaata initiative, spearheaded by We for Women, has achieved a milestone by training more than 1,000 individuals in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) within the past year. This initiative, launched in 2023, has been instrumental in spreading awareness about essential medical first aid and equipping participants with vital life-saving skills.

Led by Dr. Pratibha Lakshmi, MD, General Physician, Associate Professor at Gandhi Hospitals, and the founder of We for Women, the Praanadaata session conducted on May 4, 2024, witnessed active participation from 80 individuals at the 101 Acres office in Sagar Ring Road, LB Nagar, Hyderabad. Among the attendees were Shyam Sunder, the Managing Director of 101 Acres, members of the We for Women NGO, and representatives from Youth for Seva NGO, including Dr. Annapurna, Ashwini, Srinivas, Santhosh, Selvaji, Swaroop, and Meenakshi.

During the session, Dr. Pratibha Lakshmi emphasized the critical importance of CPR training for individuals, NGOs, and communities in effectively responding to medical emergencies. Through comprehensive training and hands-on practice, participants were equipped with the necessary skills to act promptly and proficiently during crisis situations.

The Praanadaata initiative has garnered significant support from various organizations and individuals, highlighting the growing recognition of the significance of CPR awareness and training. With a mission to expand its outreach, the program aims to empower more individuals with the confidence and competence to save lives during critical moments.

Since its inception, Praanadaata has conducted over 15 sessions across colleges and communities, ensuring widespread dissemination of CPR knowledge. Recognizing that every second counts in an emergency, the initiative has been committed to providing practical training and instilling confidence in participants to intervene effectively during medical crises.

By bridging the gap between awareness and action, Praanadaata is not only enhancing community resilience but also fostering a culture of proactive healthcare engagement. As the program continues to grow and impact more lives, it serves as a beacon of hope and empowerment in the realm of public health and safety.