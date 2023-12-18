New twist in former minister YS Vivekananda murder case

Vijayawada: A new twist has taken place in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. A case has been registered against Viveka's daughter Sunitha and her husband Rajasekhar Reddy at Pulivendula Police Station. A case was registered as per the orders of Pulivendula court. According to the sources, Viveka PA Krishna Reddy approached the Pulivendula court in the past saying that some people are threatening him in the case of Viveka's murder.

In the petition, he alleged that the CBI officials, especially SP Ramsingh, were forcing him to testify that some leaders were involved in the murder. According to the CBI officials, Sunita and her husband also put pressure. He said that even if he asked the police to protect him, it was of no use, hence he had to approach the court.

The Pulivendula court which investigated this petition issued orders to register a case against Sunitha, Rajasekhar Reddy and Ramsingh. Purivendula police have registered a case under Section 156 (3) of the IPC against the three as per the orders of the Court