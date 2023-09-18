No permission to hold bike rallies in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: NTR district Police Commissionerate Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (ADCP, Traffic) D Prasad declared that there is no permission to conduct bike rallies in Vijayawada. He said that CRPC Section 144 and Police Act 30 are being enforced in Vijayawada City.

If anyone organises bike rallies without getting police permission, stringent action would be taken against them, he warned. Addressing addressed the media at NTR Circle at Patamata in the city on Sunday, Prasad said that some people are spreading WhatsApp messages that they are organising bike rallies and agitations from NTR Circle, which was a false message and no one had taken permission from the police, he said.

He said that some of the youths intentionally distracted people as there was no police permission to conduct rallies in the city. The police have to find these people and later punish them, he said. Also, youths should not participate in such bike rallies, he suggested. The ADCP said that if anyone has taken the police permission to organise agitations, they are allowed in certain routes only.