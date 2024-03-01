Officials asked to create awareness on ill-effects of ganja

Eluru: District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh conducted a meeting of the district level committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) here on Thursday. District SP D Mary Prashanthi also participated.

He reviewed the measures taken by the relevant departments on the issues of cannabis control, drug trafficking and others.

Speaking at a meeting, collector directed officials to give wide publicity to aspects such as minimum jail term of 6 months and other legal measures against those who supply and consume ganja to control such activities.

Officials should educate public as well as students in schools and colleges about the harm caused by ganja and ensure that youth does not fall into bad habits.

Collector directed the SEB officials to conduct an awareness programme for high school teachers and PDs.

For those arrested in suspected cases of ganja, awareness and counselling should be conducted for one day at the Drug De-Addiction Centre.

Ganja control measures, number of old and new cases, status of cases in the courts and other issues were reviewed in the meeting.

Private and RTC courier transport routes should also be closely monitored. At the time of sending any parcel, like giving OTP to the delivery phone number, the same procedure should be observed at the time of booking.

SP Mary Prashanthi said that strict measures have been taken to control the transportation, supply and consumption of ganja.