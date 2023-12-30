Live
- Anantapur: One family ruled the roost in Anantapur for decades
- 5.9 magnitude quake jolts Sumatra
- Come to my Mehfil
- Wardrobe Guide for Your New Year Look
- WhatsApp’s new feature lets you create username from web client
- PM Modi flags of two Amrit Bharat trains in Uttar Pradesh
- Anakapalli: Elamanchili voters often welcome a ‘new candidate’
- Importance of creativity in academic landscape
- Anantapur: Rs 20 cr deposited in 29K students in Satya Sai district
- Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika: Tollywood celebrities choosing foreign destinations to welcome New Year
Just In
Ongole: 41,868 students receive Jagananna Vidya Deevena in Prakasam district
Highlights
The State government is supporting the poor students to pursue higher studies, said Prakasam District collector AS Dinesh Kumar.
Ongole : The State government is supporting the poor students to pursue higher studies, said Prakasam District collector AS Dinesh Kumar. He, along with ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma participated in the district-level programme to directly deposit the fourth tranche of Jagananna Vidya Deevena (JVD) benefits into the accounts of the students, at the Collectorate in Ongole on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that a total of 41,868 students and their 38,280 mothers receive Rs 30.02 crore as a benefit in their accounts.
He said that the beneficiaries received Rs 138.5 crore in the last four tranches in the district. He advised the students to utilise the amount received for their higher education.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS