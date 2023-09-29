Ongole: 80% of sudden deaths can be prevented: doctors

Ongole : The senior cardiologists of Aster Ramesh Hospital in Ongole said that about 80 per cent of the sudden deaths being reported nowadays can be easily prevented if they act early. As part of preparations to observe World Heart Day on Friday, the cardiologists and management of Aster Ramesh Hospital announced affordable health packages with a focus on heart problems at a press meet in Ongole on Thursday.

Senior cardiologist Dr V Senthil Kumar and cardiologist Dr B Nagamony informed that the World Heart Federation has announced September 29 as World Heart Day to create awareness of heart diseases and encourage early care.

They explained that a number of sudden deaths are being reported regularly in the media, but about 80 per cent of them can be averted if they had acted early.

They said that the medical care field is witnessing radical changes globally in the treatment technologies, and such technologies CT Angiogram and Calcium Score available with Aster Ramesh Hospital can identify the chances of stroke by analysing the cholesterol deposits in the arteries, as well as the heart attacks due to genetic issues.

They said that many youngsters are suffering from heart disease due to the present lifestyle, and suggested they inculcate exercise, and walking as a habit. They advised people above 30 years of age to go for preventive health check-ups once in a year.

The Ongole IMA president Dr Jaladi Manibabu, secretary Dr Ranganath Babu, treasurer Dr J Krishna, IMA leaders Dr Jayasekhar, Dr M Veeraiah Chowdary, along with the Aster Ramesh Ongole COO Dr Harikumar Reddy, medical superintendent Dr M Vamsikrishna and others inaugurated the posters and publicity material of the special packages.

Dr Harikumar Reddy said that the hospital has given basic life support training for about 3,000 people to help the patients recover in an emergency. He said that they are offering the Cardiac Health Package at Rs 2500, the Coronary Angiogram Package at Rs 9,000 and the CT Coronary Angiogram at Rs 7,000 almost half of the regular price, observing World Heart Day.