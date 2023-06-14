Ongole: Increments to cops for winning medals

Ongole (Prakasam district): Prakasam district SP Malika Garg congratulated the department players, who won medals at 7th All India Police Judo Cluster 2022 as the government has sanctioned an advance increment to them. She appreciated them and wished they should continue their performance in future.

In the AIPJC 2022, PC 2609 from Prakasam district working as a constable at Taluk police station in Ongole DNB Ratnababu won a silver medal in Pencak Silat and a bronze medal in Taekwondo, while PC3942 from Nandhyal district S Faratulla won a silver medal in Pencak Silat, ARWPC 564 from Nellore district A Sravani won bronze medal in Karate, and OCTOPUS PC 680 M Shamsher won bronze medal in Taekwando, by training at the District Training Centre in Ongole.

The players met the SP Prakasam Malika Garg in her office in Ongole on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the players, who underwent training at DTC Ongole, won medals in AIPLC 2022.

She appreciated them for their performance in Taekwondo, Pencak Silat, and Karate with untiring practice while attending to their regular duties. She said that they brought name and fame to the state police department at the national level.

The players thanked the SP and the staff for providing all facilities for training at DTC Ongole.

AR Additional SP Ashok Babu, coaches Manoj Sai, and Prem Kumar were present on the occasion.