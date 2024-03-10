Ongole: Ravi Kumar confident of TDP victory in Darsi

Ongole : The newly-appointed TDP in-charge of Darsi Assembly constituency and chairman of Sri Harshini Educational Institutions in Ongole and Martur, Ravi Kumar Gorantla, announced that he would strive to make N Chandrababu Naidu Chief Minister of the State again.

Speaking for the first time after he was appointed as the in-charge of the Darsi assembly, Ravi Kumar thanked TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu, general secretary Nara Lokesh, district leaders and Darsi local leaders and cadre for reposing faith in him. He said that he would meet the local cadre and leaders personally and work hard to win the hearts of the people.

He said that he would extend support to the Jana Sena Party workers and leaders and work with them by coordinating and cooperating with the district leadership from both parties.

He expressed happiness over reports that the TDP and the JSP were entering into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and welcomed its leaders in Darsi to work together.

Ravi Kumar said that the coming elections are crucial to the State and could decide the fate of Andhra Pradesh. He said that whatever the TDP high command decides over the Darsi ticket, he would obey it and strive to fulfill the aspirations of the party chief. He said that he would begin the tour of the constituency and motivate the people by explaining the facts on how the state was forced to go back in development by 30 years how the youth were deprived of employment opportunities under the YSRCP rule.