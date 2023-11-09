Live
- Kurnool: Centre gave Rs 300 crore to develop Kurnool IIITDM says Union Minister Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on November 9, 2023
- Nitish apologises for birth control remarks after backlash
- India’s economy will be in top 3 in my 3rd term: Modi
- Anantapur: Two held for possessing gun
- Chittoor: Development of GD Nellore unprecedented says Dy CM K Narayana Swamy
- Why Pak will back SL today
- Tirupati: Give priority to provide uninterrupted power supply says SPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao
- Mahammadapyram: Workshop on drinking water management held
- Schools In Delhi Requested For Early Winter Break
Just In
Ongole: Yanadis demand proportional representation
Leaders say that the Yanadis not having representation in the legislative bodies ever since the Independence
Ongole : The Yanadi Sanghala Maha Kutami meeting was conducted at the Press Club Ongole on Wednesday. Speaking at the meeting, Tupakula Hariprasad, other leaders including K Ramakoti, Komaragiri Srinivasulu, Saraswati, Vellampalli Srinivasulu, Bapatla Venkatapati, Ch Prasad and others said that the Yanadis did not have representation in the legislative houses ever since the Independence.
The Yanadi leaders demanded the political parties to allot 11 MLA seats, one MP and a fair share in nominated posts including MLCs and chairmanship of the ST Commission.
The Scheduled Tribes have a population of about 40 lakhs in the state, and they are not being provided with the 6.5 per cent reservation in political opportunities by any party.
Leaders said that Yanadis are being subjected to injustice in development and welfare and demanded the political parties to allocate 11 MLA seats to STs, including 4 seats for STs living in plain areas, one MP seat, particularly of Nellore MP seat, ST commission chairman post, enough memberships in tribal advisory council and other boards, along with ample funds for the TRICOR, ITDA, DWTO, residential schools.
P Lakshmaiah, Mekala Yedukondalu, Y Anjibabu, Ch Kotaiah, Paramala Gopi, Jayampu Kanakaiah, Eega Srinu, Melike Srinu and others were present.