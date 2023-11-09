Ongole: Yanadis demand proportional representation

Ongole : The Yanadi Sanghala Maha Kutami meeting was conducted at the Press Club Ongole on Wednesday. Speaking at the meeting, Tupakula Hariprasad, other leaders including K Ramakoti, Komaragiri Srinivasulu, Saraswati, Vellampalli Srinivasulu, Bapatla Venkatapati, Ch Prasad and others said that the Yanadis did not have representation in the legislative houses ever since the Independence.

The Yanadi leaders demanded the political parties to allot 11 MLA seats, one MP and a fair share in nominated posts including MLCs and chairmanship of the ST Commission.

The Scheduled Tribes have a population of about 40 lakhs in the state, and they are not being provided with the 6.5 per cent reservation in political opportunities by any party.

Leaders said that Yanadis are being subjected to injustice in development and welfare and demanded the political parties to allocate 11 MLA seats to STs, including 4 seats for STs living in plain areas, one MP seat, particularly of Nellore MP seat, ST commission chairman post, enough memberships in tribal advisory council and other boards, along with ample funds for the TRICOR, ITDA, DWTO, residential schools.

P Lakshmaiah, Mekala Yedukondalu, Y Anjibabu, Ch Kotaiah, Paramala Gopi, Jayampu Kanakaiah, Eega Srinu, Melike Srinu and others were present.