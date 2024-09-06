Onus on teachers to mould students’ future’

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi participated in Gurupujotsavam organised on the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan under the auspices of the Education Department to coincide with Teachers’ Day at the local ZP meeting hall on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said that apart from imparting education to the students, the teachers have a huge responsibility of shaping them into socially responsible citizens.

She teaching sector should not be considered as a profession but should be recognised as a social responsibility.

Teachers should work hard to make the district a role model in the field of education, she said.

Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti) presided over.

SP K Pratap Siva Kishore, Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, ZP Chairperson Ghanta Padmasree, Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, ZP CEO K Subbarao, DEO S Abraham and others participated.

Best teacher awards were given to 31 teachers, including Grade-2 Headmasters, School Assistants, SGTs, and principals of schools with the highest passing percentage.

Teachers, school education department officials, representatives of various teachers’ unions, public representatives and others were present.