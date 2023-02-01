Operate school buses on alternative routes: Traffic DCP

Vijayawada(NTR District): The Vijayawada police discussed traffic related issues with the headmasters of private colleges and schools along with the bus operators of the schools in the city at a meeting held at KS Vyas Traffic Office here on Tuesday.

Traffic DCP K Srinivasa Rao conducted this meeting at the behest of NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata. Some suggestions were given to the headmasters and bus operators to control the traffic and ensure students' safety during the meeting Speaking on the occasion, Traffic DCP Srinivasa Rao asked the headmasters and bus operators to operate buses in alternative routes rather than Mahatma Gandhi Road (MG Road) and ensure to pick up and drop the students at the educational institutions premises only.

He noted that this will help in bringing down traffic problems as well as ensures safety of students. The Traffic DCP further stated that all the school/ college buses must be parked at school premises and not on public roads.

He suggested arranging sign boards, speed breakers and zebra crossing lines on the premises of schools/colleges.

He warned the bus drivers not to consume alcohol and other intoxicants.

Traffic ADCP T Sarkar and others attended the meeting.