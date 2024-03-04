‘Pachana Kavithalu’ book released

Rajamahendravaram: Renowned Sanskrit Andhra Sathavadhani Dr Palaparthi Syamalananda Prasad said that whether the process is a text or a poem, there should be poetry in it.

ONGC retired DGM and poet Kavita Prasad’s ‘Pachana Kavithalu’ book was released at the Gowtami Library under the auspices of Kala Gowtami on Sunday.

Kavita Prasad has been praised for his ability to create beautiful works in any literary genre with a style of social consciousness and philosophical thought.

Dr BVS Murthy said that Kavita Prasad also mentions great and unique words that are not found in the dictionary in his poems. He said that the language will be enriched due to the addition of these meaningful words.

Retired College Principal Dr Addepalli Suguna received the first copy and said that readability is the main feature of this book.

Retired Telugu Pandit Karra Karthikeya Sharma reviewed the book. Writer Varanasi Subrahmanyam said that there is no difference between traditional literature and modern literature and said Kavita Prasad’s works are meaningful.

City celebrities Sappa Durga Prasad, Dr Aripirala Narayana Rao, Yarlagadda Mohana Rao, VV Subrahmanyam, Bh V Ramadevi, Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao, Mungandi Suryanarayana, Dr Janapala Kaleswara Rao, Prayaga Subrahmanyam, RVV Gopalacharyulu, Adabala Maridaya and others were present.