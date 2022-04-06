Pawan donates Rs 5 crore to kin of deceased tenant farmers

Vijayawada: Expressing deep concern over the suicides of tenant farmers, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan announced a donation of Rs 5 crore to the family members of tenant farmers who ended their lives. He will distribute Rs 1 lakh each to the families of deceased tenant farmers starting Anantapur on April 12.

Addressing party leaders' meeting at party office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan said the state government had failed to protect the interests of tenant farmers. He said 353 tenant farmers died in Kurnool district, 170 in Anantapur and 80 tenant farmers died in both the Godavari districts. The families of tenant farmers who committed suicides at an average age of 40 years were deprived of livelihood. He said distributing Rs 1 lakh to each family is not a big amount and no miracles will happen but it will improve the confidence among family members. He said his brother Nagababu also came forward to donate Rs 10 lakh to be distributed among the families of tenant farmers.

Asking why YSRC is afraid of Jana Sena, he alleged that police were collecting information of Jana Sena activists immediately after conclusion of party programmes.

Making it clear that the YSRCP will not come to power in 2024 elections, he said that the YSRCP government has been turning Andhra Pradesh into another Sri Lanka. He said the YSRCP government was doing injustice to 70 per cent of people by distributing money through various schemes to only 30 per cent of people.

Jana Sena chief said that the party was not going to carry any one's palanquin and its only aim to carry the palanquin of people. He said the YSRCP leaders are responsible for deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The party passed several resolutions including one denouncing privatisation of Visakha steel plant.