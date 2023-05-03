Live
Pawan Kalyan demands help to rain-hit farmers
- Says paddy, mango, chilli and plantain farmers have incurred a heavy losses due to untimely rains
- Wants govt to take up crop loss enumeration immediately and provide assistance to farmers
Vijayawada: Expressing concern over crop loss due to untimely rains in the state, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan demanded the state government to provide adequate compensation to the affected farmers. In a press statement on Tuesday, the Jana Sena chief said that farmers were incurring huge losses owing to the incessant rains and added that it is high time to come to the rescue of farmers.
He said that crops in around 3 lakh acre which are in harvesting stage were destroyed by the rains. Paddy, mango, plantain, chilli, maize and other crops were completely damaged, he said and added that in many areas, paddy grains were wet because of the rains.
He alleged that the government has not procured the ‘Jaya’ variety paddy which was cultivated in Godavari district adding that due to the negligence of the government farmers were forced to sell their produce to middlemen at a loss of Rs 300 per quintal.
Pawan Kalyan demanded the government to conduct crop loss enumeration immediately and pay compensation accordingly. He also asked the government to give assurance of assistance to the mango and maize farmers along with all the horticulture farmers.
The Jana Sena chief once again asserted that they would bring a special policy to assist the farmers and tenant farmers. For this, they were discussing with farmers representatives and economists, he added.