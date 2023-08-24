  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

People exhorted to take inspiration from Tanguturi

District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, Tenali Sub-Collector Geethanjali Sarma and GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri paying tributes to the portrait of late CM Tanuguturi Prakasam Pantulu on his 152nd birth anniversary at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Wednesday
x

District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, Tenali Sub-Collector Geethanjali Sarma and GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri paying tributes to the portrait of late CM Tanuguturi Prakasam Pantulu on his 152nd birth anniversary at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Wednesday

Highlights

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopal Reddy exhorted people to draw inspiration from the late Chief Minister Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu and render...

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopal Reddy exhorted people to draw inspiration from the late Chief Minister Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu and render better services to people. He along with GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri and Tenali Sub-Collector Geethanjali Sarma, paid tributes to the portrait of late CM Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu on the occasion of his 152nd birth anniversary celebrations held at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the late leader was committed and maintained values. He recalled that the freedom fighter had fought against the Simon Commission and showed his chest challenging the police to fire at him. He said it is the responsibility of everyone to remember him and urged the youth to follow his footsteps.

District Revenue Officer Chandrasekhara Rao, Guntur RDO Prabhakar Reddy, GMC Additional Commissioner Peddi Roja, Collectorate administrative officer Purnachandra Rao and others were present.

Meanwhile, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Nimmakayala Rajanarayana, Mayor Kavati Siva Nga Manohar Naidu, MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao and former MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad paid tributes to the statue of late Chief Minister Tanuguturi Prakasam Panthulu at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur city on Wednesday on the occasion of his 152nd birth anniversary.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy recalled how the late leader fought against British rule. He further said that drawing inspiration from Tanguturu Prakasam Pantulu, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been maintaining transparency in administration and implementing welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X