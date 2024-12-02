Police sports meet concludes

Vijayawada: NTR district police sports and games annual meet 2024 concluded in a grand manner at the AR Grounds on Saturday night.

Several hundred police personnel from across NTR district participated in the annual sports meet and exhibited their sports talent. NTR district collector G Lakshmisha and Vijayawada commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu congratulated the winners and distributed the prizes and certificates.

In all, seven zones participated in the three-day event and players competed in Volleyball, Kabaddi, Kho kho, Throw ball, shuttle badminton, basketball and athletics.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, collector Lakshmisha said everyone should participate in sports and games or do exercise to stay healthy and fit mentally and physically.

Police commissioner Rajasekhara Babu said the sports and games were not conducted since 2001. CAR Zone won the overall championship.