Probe ordered into burning of APPCB files

Vijayawada: The state government on Thursday ordered a detailed probe into burning of files and records related to AP Pollution control Board (APPCB) by some persons on the banks of Krishna river at Yanamalakuru village here on Wednesday night. Local residents noticed that some persons brought the records in an Innova vehicle on to river bank (karakatta) and burnt them.

The locals suspected some foul play and alerted the police and local TDP MLA Bode Prasad. The police immediately rushed to the spot and seized the half-burnt records.

Even before police reached the spot, locals reportedly nabbed some persons who burnt the files, but the police have not revealed any details. Photos of former mines minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy were seen on some papers. Besides, the name of former chief secretary Sameer Sarma was also seen.

Krishna district collector D K Balaji and SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi visited Yanamalakuduru village and inspected the burnt files. The locals said employees of the AP Pollution Control Board and other persons brought the files to the village in a car and burnt.

Minister for excise and mines Kollu Ravindra told the media on Thursday that a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

He said government would take a stern action if they found any foul game. Ravindra said all details related to the burning of files will come out after the investigation. It is alleged that the files were burnt in an attempt to hush up irregularities committed by the APPCB.