‘Property rights on TIDCO houses to real beneficiaries’

Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana said the government will give property rights on TIDCO houses to the real beneficiaries.

Along with the MLA Pratipati Pulla Rao, he examined Anna Canteen and TIDCO houses in Chilakaluripet on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the government decided to give ownership documents to the real beneficiaries after providing basic infrastructure.

He said following orders of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the government will develop TIDCO housing colonies on the lines of the gated community houses and hand them over to the beneficiaries by next March.

He examined Anna Canteen to be set up at NRT Centre. Later, he reviewed the progress of Anna Canteen works. After that, he examined TIDCO houses in Chilakaluripet. He interacted with the beneficiaries. He also flagged off the RTC bus going from TIDCO Housing Colony to Narasaraopet via Kammavaripalem.

He informed that Chief Minister Naidu will inaugurate 100 Anna Canteens on August 15 and the remaining 103 Anna Canteens will be opened by August-end. He sanctioned a school, hospital, community hall at TIDCO Housing Complex in Chilakaluripet and assured that they will be completed by March-end.

MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao thanked the minister for sanctioning the school, hospital and community hall at TIDCO Housing Complex.