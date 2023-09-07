QIS Educational Institutions signs MoU with Malaysian varsity

Ongole: QIS Educational Institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding with University of Malaya at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Tuesday, according to QIS Educational Institutions Founder Dr NS Kalyan Chakravarthy.

The University of Malaya is a public research university in Kuala Lumpur. It is the oldest and highest-ranking Malaysian government higher education institution and the only university in post-independent Malaysia. It is ranked 65 in QS World University Rankings-2024.

Through this historical agreement, students of the two educational institutions will benefit from various dimensions of higher education, research, technological development, ideation, innovation, employment opportunities among others.

QIS Educational Institutions founder and executive chairman Dr NS Kalyan Chakravarthy, University of Malaya Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman, Multimedia University President Prof Dr Mazliham Mohd Su’ud and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Innovation and Technology of Taylor’s University Dr David and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.