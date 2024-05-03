Rahul to campaign in AP very soon

Vijayawada: Congress Party Andhra Pradesh affairs in-charge and Parliament member Manickam Tagore has said AICC senior leader Rajiv Gandhi’s election campaign tour of Andhra Pradesh will be finalised in one or two days. He said as part of the nation-wide election campaign, Rahul Gandhi will visit AP very soon.

Addressing the media at the state party office Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Thursday, the AP affairs in-charge Tagore said Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister of India and exuded confidence that the Congress Party will do excellently in the Lok Sabha elections and form the government with INDIA bloc parties. He said the APCC chief Y S Sharmila is campaigning vigorously in Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency and stated she would win the elections at any cost.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh, he said the Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the Left parties. Congress is the only party that will give Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, he added. Tagore alleged that both YSRCP and TDP alliance parties have completely ignored the SCS in their election manifestos.

He said both TDP and YSRCP have close relations with the corporates like Adani and Mukesh Ambani and Congress party is fighting against the political parties which have the support of corporate houses.

He said that there is no difference between the TDP and YSRCP as far as SCS is concerned and maintaining relations with the corporate groups. Asked about the Congress party’s efforts to win elections in 2029 in the state, he said the party is trying to win elections in 2024 itself and questioned why it has to wait till 2029 to come to power in AP.