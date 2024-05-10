Rahul's meeting tomorrow

Live
Vijayawada: All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Kadapa on May 11, the last date of the polling campaign in Andhra Pradesh. Elections to the Lok Sabha and Assembly will be held in AP on May 13.
APCC chief Y S Sharmila is contesting from Lok Sabha constituency and has been canvassing for the past few weeks there. According to APCC, Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Kadapa airport at 11.30 am. He will travel to Idupulapaya and pay tributes to late Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. He will come back to Kadapa at 12.40 pm and attend a public meeting from 1 pm to 1.45 pm. He will depart from Kadapa airport at 2.25 pm.
Rahul is visiting AP for the first time since the election campaign started in the state.