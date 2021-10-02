Railway archer Sunendu Roy to take part in National Archery Championship

Vijayawada: Archer Sunendu Roy has been selected for the Indian Railway Archery team to participate in the 40th NTPC Senior (Men & Women) National Archery Championship at Tata Nagar (Jamshedpur), Jharkhand from October 4 to 6.

Earlier, he attended the selection trails for Indian Railway Archery team at Eastern Railway, Kolkata on September 16 and successfully got selected to the team. Currently, he is under training at the Indian Railway Archery team coaching camp being held at CLW, Chittarajan.

Junior Engineer J Rama Rao has been selected as coach for Indian Railway Archery team. He is giving intensive training to the archers at Chittarajan.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan, ADRMs D Srinivasa Rao and M Srikanth and Divisional Sports Officer Valleswara B Tokala congratulated both the athletes and wished them good luck for the national-level competition.