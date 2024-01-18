Rajahmundry teacher selected for national conference

Rajamahendravaram : Nagaraja Special Municipal Corporation Primary School Headmistress Moturi Manga Rani to participate in the National Centre for School Leadership (NCSL) programme of the Central Government.

As part of a regular feature, “Celebrating School Leadership,” a national-level conference will be organised at the Viswa Yuva Kendra in New Delhi from January 29th to 31st.

Two teachers from Andhra Pradesh have been selected for the conference and Manga Rani is one of them. The platform is geared towards learning about research in the domain through interaction with academics and experts in the field from across the country.

Based on inputs from the National Education Policy 2020, this year’s conference is being organised on the theme “Holistic School Development, School Environment, Effective Leadership.”

400 individual studies and 30 research papers have been received from across the country for this conference. As a teacher who uses modern technology in teaching, Manga Rani is known for maintaining an interesting class library. She is also an author.

Manga Rani was congratulated by the State Council of Educational

Research & Training (SCERT) Director Prathapa Reddy, District Education Officer S Abraham, Divisional Deputy Education Officer EVBN Narayana, and District Samagra Siksha Abhiyan AMO Gowri Shankar and others.