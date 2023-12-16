Rajamahendravaram: CTRI holds international meet on crop management

Rajamahendravaram : ICAR-Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI) conducted an international scientific seminar at the Adikavi Nannaya University on Friday.

Conference of Indian Society of Tobacco Science (ISTS) deliberations were held on two themes- ‘New vistas in crop management for resilient commercial agriculture’ and ‘New perspectives in post-harvest technology and value addition.’

Asia Regional Agronomy Director, Alliance One International (AOI) (Thailand) Silveria Leandro presented a lecture on the AOI Approach and Possible Impacts on the Tobacco Supply Chain, with a focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) aspects of the tobacco farmers in Asia where they are focusing on livelihood improvement of 16,000 tobacco growers. He said that they are concentrating on small and marginal farmers with all technical backup with fixed targets of making the farmers sustainable over the period of time by providing food, housing for unexpected climate and environmental hazards.

Director, Sustainable Intensification Innovation Lab (SIIL), USA Dr PV Vara Prasad presented a lecture on various aspects of ‘Trends in Crop Management for Sustainable Farming and Future’. He talked about the food insecurity situation globally and suggested measures to combat it through agricultural intensification.

Dr Michael J Stout, Professor & Department Head, Entomology Department, LSU, joined online and made a presentation on ‘Opportunities and Challenges related to the use of Plant Resistance in IPM.’ As many as 500 delegates and 330 research scholars, and students participated in the programme.

Former head of CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Research Centre Dr EVS Prakasa Rao, Retd Professor of Plant Pathology Dr J Krishna Prasad, Project Director of Water Technology Centre Dr PS Brahmanand, Professor at Dr NTR College of Food Science and Technology Dr CHVV Satyananayana, and Dr Bhim Pratap Singh Professor, Department of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, National Institute of Food Technology and Entrepreneurship Management (NIFTEM) also spoke at the event.