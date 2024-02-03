Rajamahendravaram: Government keen on development of handloom workers says Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna

Rajamahendravaram : State BC Welfare, Information and PR, and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna visited Dulla village of Kadiyam mandal on Friday. He went door-to-door in the village and learned about public problems.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state government is providing financial assurance on a large scale for the economic development of handloom workers.

Minister Venugopala Krishna himself wove the cloth on the loom and spun the yarn with the stone at the residence of Kalepu Durga Veerabhadra Prasad, a handloom weaver.

The state government is providing financial support for the self-reliance of handloom families. Local farmers said that 1,500 acres of ayacut (command area) in Madiki, Chilakalpadu and Edida villages is not getting water due to the encroachments of the irrigation canal.

The minister directed the irrigation officials to undertake the works of desilting the canal and removing the encroachments. The Minister participated in the silting works along with sanitation workers. The freedom fighter Bulusu Sambamurthy’s statue which was left in a pitiful condition was cleaned by himself. Later, the Minister paid tributes by garlanding the statue.

In Dulla village, Minister Venugopala Krishna inaugurated an additional secretariat building, Rythu Bharosa Kendra, and CC drain along with officials and local leaders.MPDO K Ratna Kumari, AE Ch Trimurtulu, Jegurupadu Sarpanch YSC Stalin, YSRCP Mandal President Girajala Babu, Dulla Sarpanch Kondapalli Pattiyya, Deputy Sarpanch Tokala Srinivas, MPTC Kottanga Nagaraju, local leaders T Babji, Tadala Chakravarthi, A Rukmini and others were present.