Rajamahendravaram: INDIA demands inquiry into smoke bomb issue

Rajamahendravaram : A protest was organised at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Jampeta Junction here on Friday under the auspices of the INDIA Alliance to express their anger against the suspension of the MPs of the Alliance parties from the Parliament. CPM, CPI, CPI (ML), AAP leaders of the alliance participated in the protest. City Congress president Balepalli Muralidhar led the agitation.

They criticised the government for being unfair on opposition MPs and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident of smoke bombs in the Parliament and the lifting of the suspension imposed on the opposition MPs.

CPM district secretary T Arun said that it is a shame to suspend 150 MPs illegally and pass black laws. He questioned why the Central government is not coming forward to find out the truth about the Parliament attack incident.

He alleged that the suspects came in with the pass given by the BJP MP and the facts will come out if investigation starts.

APCC State General Secretaries Mulla Madhav, Akula Bhagya Suryalakshmi, PCC Member Chintada Venkateswara Rao, leaders Bejawada Ranga Rao, builder Bobby, CPM leaders B Pawan, Karri Ramakrishna, CPI-ML New Democracy district leader K Joji, CPI leaders

V Kondala Rao, Sappa Ramana, K Rambabu and others were present.