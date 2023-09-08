Rajamahendravaram: Permanent measures to prevent flooding in old city

Rajamahendravaram : After inspecting de-silting works at Deluxe Centre area here on Thursday, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar informed that permanent measures are being taken to prevent flooding in the city. He said due to unexpected heavy rainfall, various areas in old city are getting flooded. Recently, 100 mm of rainfall was recorded within one hour in one day and many areas were submerged.

They have been taking preventive measures as water is coming even in areas that very rarely get submerged. Construction of drains has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 50 crore to rectify this situation, he informed, adding that construction of the drain in Shirdi Sai Marg with a cost of Rs 7 crore reached final stage.

The Commissioner said owners of some business establishments at Deluxe Centre, Shyamala Theatre area and Stadium road have blocked drains and constructed stairs and ramps. The civic staff have removed them and also silt in the canals. He said in old city, drainage canals in Gundu Vari Street, Deluxe Centre, T Nagar and roads adjacent to Godavari Bund are being modernised.

Dinesh Kumar said that they are constructing sub-drains at a cost of Rs 96 lakh connecting the canals built under Amrit scheme. Proposals have been prepared with an estimation of Rs 2 crore to modernise the drains at Syamala Theatre Centre and to install iron grills on the drains so that the silt in the drains can be easily removed from time to time.

He said that soon administrative sanctions will be taken and work related to these will be taken up. Superintendent Engineer G Panduranga Rao, Municipal Health Officer Dr A Vinutna, Executive Engineer Seshagiri Rao, Deputy Executive Engineer Prakash Rao, Sanitary Supervisor Srinivas, Assistant Engineers, Town Planning and Sanitary staff participated in this inspection.