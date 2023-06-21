Rajamahendravaram: Rs 1.12 cr compensation paid in 147 SC/ST atrocity cases

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : Concerning the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, about Rs 1.12 crore was paid to victims as compensation, district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha informed. A sum of Rs 59.25 lakh was paid in 92 cases at FIR stage in the district; Rs 51.75 lakh in 54 cases at charge-sheet level; and Rs 93,750 was paid in one case where the crime was proved. She said coordination between the authorities is very necessary in providing justice to the victims of SC and ST communities in such atrocity cases.

The Collector presided over the first meeting of the district-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee on POA (Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989) at the Collector’s office here on Tuesday. Addressing the officials, she said the revenue and police forces are working with determination for the strict implementation of the law aimed at preventing atrocities on SCs and STs. The government will stand by the victims by following the guidelines mentioned in the law so that they get speedy justice.

In case of complaints that injustice has been done, the authorities should take prompt action to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that justice is done with a comprehensive solution. The revenue and police officers should conduct a thorough investigation and submit reports on the issues related to the incident, she directed.

Collector Madhavi Latha clarified that there is a delay in connection with medical and caste verification. In this regard, the authorities have been directed to take immediate action with special care. The officials were directed to conduct reviews of the pending cases and take care to resolve the cases expeditiously and give a report at the next meeting.

District SP Ch Sudhir Kumar Reddy said that a total of 59 cases have been registered under this Act under the SP office of East Godavari district. The progress of pending cases is being monitored circle-wise. Clear instructions have been issued to the officials at field level to resolve these issues as soon as possible, he said.

Social Welfare Department DD Sandeep acted as convener of this meeting.

Members R Jacob, S Chantibabu, T Balu, T David Raju, A Sunil Kumar, I Satyanarayana, Special Prosecutor PS Prasad, DRO G Narasimhulu, Additional SP SR Rajasekhara Raju, RDO A Chaitravarshani, DSP Ch Syamala Rao, District Officers KN Jyoti, A Satyanarayana, PM Sathyaveni, Dr N Vasundhara, B Venkateswara Rao, K Kanyakumari and others participated in the meeting.