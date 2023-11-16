Rajamahendravaram: Students exhorted to scale greater heights

Rajamahendravaram : International School of Technology and Sciences (ISTS) for Women welcomed its new batch of talented students by organising a party for them on Tuesday in order to create a warm and inclusive atmosphere, fostering a sense of camaraderie and belonging among the freshers. The theme for the Freshers party was ‘AARAMBH-2K23.’

Principal Dr Rajasree Rao emphasised the importance of unity within the college community.

Assistant Collector Yaswanth Kumar Reddy Challapalle, who achieved the Gold Medal at JNTU-K in 2016, was the chief guest. He started his career as an Information Systems Officer at Indian Oil Corporation and later he assumed the role of Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, serving from July 2018 to April 2019. Demonstrating exceptional merit, he successfully cracked the prestigious IPS examination, serving in the Indian Police Service from March 2022 to July 2022. Subsequently, he achieved another milestone by securing success in the IAS examination in August 2022.

Yashwanth shared his insightful views with students, inspiring them towards pursuing civil services. PV Ramesh, NAAC advisor, encouraged students to focus on academic pursuits. ISTS chairman K Upender Reddy announced that a room would be dedicated exclusively for civil services coaching, a space that will be named in honour of the esteemed Yaswanth Kumar Reddy.

Cultural performances, ramp walk by students, traditional dances to modern music, provided a platform for students to showcase their diverse talents.