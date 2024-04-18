Rajamahendravaram: Thrimurthulu verdict puts YSRCP in a spot

Rajamahendravaram : The conviction of MLC Thota Trimurthulu, who is the YSRCP candidate in the Mandapeta constituency in Konaseema district, in Dalits’ tonsuring case, has become a headache for the party leaders during campaign at the field level.

After 28 years of legal battle in the Venkatayapalem tonsuring case, the verdict given by a court in Vizag sentencing Thrimurthulu to 18 months, is creating a churn in the ruling YSRCP. The court's conviction of the Trimurtulu along with eight others in the 1996 case relating to attack on five Dalits and tonsuring is seen as a setback for the YSRCP in the run-up to the elections. The YSRCP leaders fear that there will be trouble in the campaign as Trimurtulu is the party's candidate.

On January 5, 1997, case number 1/97 under IPC 506, 324 read with 34 and SC and ST Act was registered against Thrimurthulu, his family members and followers at Draksharama police station.

Justice Puttuswamy Commission report gave a clean chit to Thrimurthulu who was remanded in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail for 87 days. But this was challenged by the victims in the High Court. The case was reopened in 2008 when the High Court ordered the government to prosecute him. In 2017, the SC,ST Atrocities special court in Visakhapatnam started the trial.

After being remanded in this case in 1997, he held various official positions in different parties. With political influence, he made attempts to dilute the case. The accused argued that victims were not Dalits as they embraced Christian faith.



Aggrieved Dalits had to fought hard to get caste status papers. On June 27, 2019, caste verification documents were issued to the victims from Ramachandrapuram tahsildar. Some people approached the High Court seeking their cancellation. Thrimurthulu got an interim stay order also.

There is a concern in YSRCP circles that this verdict is becoming the main weapon of the TDP-led alliance. In this situation, the key leaders of the party are at a loss on how to carry out campaign at the field level. The possibility of a change of candidate is also being discussed.