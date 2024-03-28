  • Menu
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP leader joins BJP

Youth leader Marukurthi Naresh Kumar Yadav joining BJP in Eluru on Wednesday

Former president of the YSR Congress Party’s city youth wing Marukurthi Naresh Kumar Yadav joined the BJP along with his followers here on Wednesday.

Rajamahendravaram : Former president of the YSR Congress Party’s city youth wing Marukurthi Naresh Kumar Yadav joined the BJP along with his followers here on Wednesday. He reached the BJP office at Quarry Centre by taking out a huge rally with his followers and District BJP President Bommula Dattu and others welcomed him. Speaking on the occasion, Naresh Kumar said that he will work tirelessly for the victory of BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari, who is contesting as Rajahmundry MP candidate.

By recognising the progress of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he is joining the BJP along with family members and friends, he said.

