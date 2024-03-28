Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP leader joins BJP
Highlights
Former president of the YSR Congress Party’s city youth wing Marukurthi Naresh Kumar Yadav joined the BJP along with his followers here on Wednesday.
Rajamahendravaram : Former president of the YSR Congress Party’s city youth wing Marukurthi Naresh Kumar Yadav joined the BJP along with his followers here on Wednesday. He reached the BJP office at Quarry Centre by taking out a huge rally with his followers and District BJP President Bommula Dattu and others welcomed him. Speaking on the occasion, Naresh Kumar said that he will work tirelessly for the victory of BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari, who is contesting as Rajahmundry MP candidate.
By recognising the progress of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he is joining the BJP along with family members and friends, he said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT