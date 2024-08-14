Ramesh trying to use caste to cover up his misdeeds: Minister

Vijayawada: Minister for revenue Anagani Satya Prasad alleged that former minister Jogi Ramesh has been trying to provoke people in the name of injustice to weaker sections, when CID and ACB officials filed cases on his relative Venkateswara Rao and son for grabbing AgriGold lands.

Speaking to media at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said that the former minister had resorted to land scam worth Rs 5 crore. The police arrested the accused basing on the records and there is no chance of political vendetta by the TDP government. He said cases will be registered against officials also who are responsible for land grabbing.

Satya Prasad said that Jogi Ramesh has been trying to give political colour to his misdeeds of land grabbing to get political mileage. Objecting to YSRCP leader raising ‘weaker sections’ issue, he said that the former minister attacked the house of N Chandrababu Naidu along with his followers. Of the total land disputes in the state, YSRCP leaders were involved in 75 per cent instances, the revenue minister added.

He said if the ‘red book’ was opened as claimed by YSRCP leaders, Jogi Ramesh cannot live in Andhra Pradesh and flee from the state.

Meanwhile, the revenue minister said the ‘Revenue Sadassus’ scheduled to be launched from August 16 were postponed to September first week as process of transfers is going on. Once the new officials settled down, the revenue sadassus will be started. He said majority of the petitions received by the government were related to land disputes. An IAS officer will be appointed as nodal officer for each district to resolve the issues during revenue sadassus.

Satya Prasad said in the three-month-long revenue sadassus, the second 45 days will be dedicated to rectification of land records.