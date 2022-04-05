Rampachodavaram may be notified as 27th district

Vijayawada: One more district is likely to be added to the list of new districts taking the tally to 27. The state government is set to issue notification on forming Rampachodavaram tribal district to fulfil the long pending demand of tribals.

Till recently, Ramachodavaram agency region, including Rajavommangi, Devipatnam, Chintur, Addateegala, Y Ramavaram, Maredumilli, Kunavaram, VR Puram, Nellipaka and Gangavaram mandals was under Araku parliamentary constituency. Now the state government formed two tribal districts of Parvathipuram Manyam district with Parvathipuram as headquarters and Alluri Seetarama Raju district with Paderu as headquarters.

The government merged the Rampachodavaram region into Alluri district. As a result, the tribals of Rampachodavaram region are forced to travel around 300 km in agency region to reach Paderu. Due to lack of proper roads and poor connectivity, it is not possible to reach the district headquarters within one day from Rampachodavaram region. Right from the beginning of districts reorganisation process the tribals of the region demanded separate 'Rampachodavaram' district and staged protests.

It may be noted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while interacting with the collectors of newly formed districts on Monday had directed the collector of Alluri Seetarama Raju district to visit Rampachodavaram every week.

Minister for information and public relations Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) while interacting with media persons said that the state government formed 13 new districts after a gap of 43 years. He assured that Chief Minister is considering formation of one more tribal district to fulfil the long-standing demand of tribals of Rampachodavaram region.

If the Rampachodavaram district is formed with headquarters at Rampachodavaram, the tribals of several mandals in the agency region will get benefitted. There is also the possibility of developing eco- tourism in the region as the it consists of plenty of eco tourism spots.